Injured linebacker Porter Gustin participates in warmups

There's about an hour until USC and Texas kick off, and the big pre-game development is the health of Porter Gustin's big toe. Gustin had surgery on Wednesday to insert two screws in his toe to repair a small fracture.

Coach Clay Helton said during the week he was not optimistic about Gustin's availability against Texas. But Gustin was out on the field for warmups and appeared to move well and without a limp.

That does not guarantee he'll play, but it's a signal that it's likely.