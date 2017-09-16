Sports
Live Updates: USC vs. Texas
Sports

Live updates: USC vs. Texas

No. 4 USC (2-0) faces Texas (1-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.

The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.

Injured linebacker Porter Gustin participates in warmups

Zach Helfand
USC linebacker Porter Gustin is called for a roughing a passer penalty on a false start by Stanford during the third quarter of a game at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
USC linebacker Porter Gustin is called for a roughing a passer penalty on a false start by Stanford during the third quarter of a game at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

There's about an hour until USC and Texas kick off, and the big pre-game development is the health of Porter Gustin's big toe. Gustin had surgery on Wednesday to insert two screws in his toe to repair a small fracture.

Coach Clay Helton said during the week he was not optimistic about Gustin's availability against Texas. But Gustin was out on the field for warmups and appeared to move well and without a limp.

That does not guarantee he'll play, but it's a signal that it's likely.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
75°