Lots of action, no score after one quarter

USC and Texas picked up right where they left off in 2006 — with some memorable fourth downs.

USC went for it on its first drive. An incomplete pass tuned the ball over on downs.

Texas then went for it. The Longhorns, too, were stopped.

USC's next drive ended on the one-yard line, where Ronald Jones II was stopped, again on fourt down.

Texas finally ended the pattern... with an interception on the very next play.

After a USC punt, Texas turned the ball over again, this time on a fumble.

Neither team scored. Neither team is likely to show the first quarter in any highlight reels.