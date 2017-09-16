The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter:
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)
- Texas S DeShon Elliott returns an interception 38 yards for a TD (USC 7, Texas 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II scores on a 56-yard catch-and-run (USC 14, Texas 7)
Third quarter:
- Texas scores on 39 FG by Joshua Rowland (USC 14, Texas 10)
Texas interception return ties the score, 7-7
|Zach Helfand
The Trojans decided to get greedy with 30 seconds left in the first half, and it cost them.
USC quarterback Sam Darnold found Jalen Greene open across the field and hit him in stride. But Greene couldn't catch the pass.
It bounced off his hands, up into the air and into the hands of DeShon Elliott. Elliott returned it untouched down the sideline to tie the score, 7-7, with 19 seconds remaining in the half.