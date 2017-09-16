Texas interception return ties the score, 7-7

The Trojans decided to get greedy with 30 seconds left in the first half, and it cost them.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold found Jalen Greene open across the field and hit him in stride. But Greene couldn't catch the pass.

It bounced off his hands, up into the air and into the hands of DeShon Elliott. Elliott returned it untouched down the sideline to tie the score, 7-7, with 19 seconds remaining in the half.