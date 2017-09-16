The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter:
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)
- Texas S DeShon Elliott returns an interception 38 yards for a TD (USC 7, Texas 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II scores on a 56-yard catch-and-run (USC 14, Texas 7)
Third quarter:
- Texas scores on 39 FG by Joshua Rowland (USC 14, Texas 10)
Texas trims USC lead to 14-10
|Mike Hiserman
Texas was held to 90 yards in total offense in the first half but just put together a nice little drive to get on the board on its first possession of the third quarter.
Joshua Rowland made his first field goal of the season after three misses, from 39 yards out.
Having converted only one of seven third-down situations in the first half, the Longhorns extended their drive twice on third down.