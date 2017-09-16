USC gives and takes away early in fourth quarter, still up 14-10

USC gave Texas a scoring chance, then took it away.

DeShon Elliott, who scored earlier for the Longhorns on an interception return, came up with his second pick of the game when Sam Darnold badly overthrew wide-open tight end Tyler Petite at midfield.

Elliott returned the ball 24 yards to USC's 25, but a few plays later, the Trojans came up with a pick of their own.

Under a heavy rush from Uchenna Nwosu, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger rushed a throw toward tight end Cade Brewer that was intercepted by Marvell Tell III at the USC 20 with 9 minutes 21 seconds left in regulation.