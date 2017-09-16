The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter:
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)
- Texas S DeShon Elliott returns an interception 38 yards for a TD (USC 7, Texas 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II scores on a 56-yard catch-and-run (USC 14, Texas 7)
Third Quarter:
- Texas scores on 39 FG by Joshua Rowland (USC 14, Texas 10)
Fourth Quarter:
- Texas WR Armanti Foreman catches a 17-yard pass for a TD (Texas 17, USC 14)
- USC scores on 31 FG by Chase McGrath (USC 17, Texas 17)
First Overtime
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 17)
- Texas TE Cade Brewer catches a three-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 24)
Second Overtime
- USC K Chase McGrath makes a 43-yard FG (USC 27, Texas 24)
USC gives and takes away early in fourth quarter, still up 14-10
|Mike Hiserman
USC gave Texas a scoring chance, then took it away.
DeShon Elliott, who scored earlier for the Longhorns on an interception return, came up with his second pick of the game when Sam Darnold badly overthrew wide-open tight end Tyler Petite at midfield.
Elliott returned the ball 24 yards to USC's 25, but a few plays later, the Trojans came up with a pick of their own.
Under a heavy rush from Uchenna Nwosu, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger rushed a throw toward tight end Cade Brewer that was intercepted by Marvell Tell III at the USC 20 with 9 minutes 21 seconds left in regulation.