Live Updates: USC vs. Texas
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.

SCORING SUMMARY

Second quarter:

  • USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)
  • Texas S DeShon Elliott returns an interception 38 yards for a TD (USC 7, Texas 7)
  • USC RB Ronald Jones II scores on a 56-yard catch-and-run (USC 14, Texas 7)

Third quarter:

  • Texas scores on 39 FG by Joshua Rowland (USC 14, Texas 10)

USC scores a stunning late touchdown to retake the lead

Zach Helfand

A bizarre first half ended in fittingly bizarre fashion.

After a costly error by USC, which resulted in a pick-six for Texas, the Trojans opted not to take a knee and head to the locker room with the score tied.

Instead, with seconds left, quarterback Sam Darnold lofted a long pass to Ronald Jones II, who'd found an open space in front of Texas' prevent defense. With a cutback and a big Steven Mitchell Jr. block, Jones was free.

His score gave USC a 14-7 lead at the break and changed the momentum of a wild first half.

