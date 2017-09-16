USC scores a stunning late touchdown to retake the lead

A bizarre first half ended in fittingly bizarre fashion.

After a costly error by USC, which resulted in a pick-six for Texas, the Trojans opted not to take a knee and head to the locker room with the score tied.

Instead, with seconds left, quarterback Sam Darnold lofted a long pass to Ronald Jones II, who'd found an open space in front of Texas' prevent defense. With a cutback and a big Steven Mitchell Jr. block, Jones was free.

His score gave USC a 14-7 lead at the break and changed the momentum of a wild first half.