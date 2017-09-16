USC strikes quickly in overtime, takes 24-17 lead

The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter:

USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)

Texas S DeShon Elliott returns an interception 38 yards for a TD (USC 7, Texas 7)

USC RB Ronald Jones II scores on a 56-yard catch-and-run (USC 14, Texas 7)

Third Quarter:

Texas scores on 39 FG by Joshua Rowland (USC 14, Texas 10)

Fourth Quarter:

Texas WR Armanti Foreman catches a 17-yard pass for a TD (Texas 17, USC 14)

USC scores on 31 FG by Chase McGrath (USC 17, Texas 17)

First Overtime

USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 17)

Texas TE Cade Brewer catches a three-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 24)

Second Overtime