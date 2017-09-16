The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter:
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)
- Texas S DeShon Elliott returns an interception 38 yards for a TD (USC 7, Texas 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II scores on a 56-yard catch-and-run (USC 14, Texas 7)
Third Quarter:
- Texas scores on 39 FG by Joshua Rowland (USC 14, Texas 10)
Fourth Quarter:
- Texas WR Armanti Foreman catches a 17-yard pass for a TD (Texas 17, USC 14)
- USC scores on 31 FG by Chase McGrath (USC 17, Texas 17)
First Overtime
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 17)
- Texas TE Cade Brewer catches a three-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 24)
Second Overtime
- USC K Chase McGrath makes a 43-yard FG (USC 27, Texas 24)
USC thwarts Texas at goal line in second overtime
|Mike Hiserman
Given the ball first in the second overtime, Texas looked like it was about to score again when Christian Rector made the biggest play of the season so far.
The defensive lineman stripped Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger of the ball at the one-yard line and Ajene Harris recovered for the Trojans.
If USC scores now, it's over.