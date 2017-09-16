The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter:
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)
- Texas S DeShon Elliott returns an interception 38 yards for a TD (USC 7, Texas 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II scores on a 56-yard catch-and-run (USC 14, Texas 7)
Third Quarter:
- Texas scores on 39 FG by Joshua Rowland (USC 14, Texas 10)
Fourth Quarter:
- Texas WR Armanti Foreman catches a 17-yard pass for a TD (Texas 17, USC 14)
- USC scores on 31 FG by Chase McGrath (USC 17, Texas 17)
First Overtime
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 17)
- Texas TE Cade Brewer catches a three-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 24)
Second Overtime
- USC K Chase McGrath makes a 43-yard FG (USC 27, Texas 24)
Walk-on kicker ties score for USC at end of regulation
|Mike Hiserman
Anyone who thought USC and Texas couldn't replicate excitement close to the last time they met, think again.
OK, so the game isn't for a national championship, but really, a freshman walk-on trying to make his first field goal as a college player ties the score with a 31-yard kick as time expires?
The freshman is USC's Chase McGrath, a non-scholarship player from Santa Ana Mater Dei.
He missed earlier in the game from 46 yards out, but with the game on the line, he was perfect, forcing overtime.
USC got the ball with 45 seconds left after Velus Jones returned the kickoff 32 yards to USC's 45.
The Trojans moved down the field on a pair of 21-yard gains, the first a Sam Darnold pass to Deontay Burnett, and the second a pass and run from Darnold to Stephen Carr.