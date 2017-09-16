Walk-on kicker ties score for USC at end of regulation

Anyone who thought USC and Texas couldn't replicate excitement close to the last time they met, think again.

OK, so the game isn't for a national championship, but really, a freshman walk-on trying to make his first field goal as a college player ties the score with a 31-yard kick as time expires?

The freshman is USC's Chase McGrath, a non-scholarship player from Santa Ana Mater Dei.

He missed earlier in the game from 46 yards out, but with the game on the line, he was perfect, forcing overtime.

USC got the ball with 45 seconds left after Velus Jones returned the kickoff 32 yards to USC's 45.

The Trojans moved down the field on a pair of 21-yard gains, the first a Sam Darnold pass to Deontay Burnett, and the second a pass and run from Darnold to Stephen Carr.