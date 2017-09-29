Live updates: USC vs. Washington State

USC (4-0) is in Pullman, Wash. for a Friday night matchup with the Washington State Cougars (4-0). Keep it here for scoring updates throughout the game.
Why is USC quarterback Sam Darnold having more passes intercepted this season?
|Zach Helfand
USC's Sam Darnold uttered some words of regret on Sunday as he and quarterbacks coach Tyson Helton watched what usually should’ve been another addition to Darnold’s highlight reel.
Against California the previous day, Darnold saw pressure at the last minute, ducked out of the way and made a long throw to the corner of the end zone while on the run just before absorbing contact. The ball lofted past the deep safety. Deontay Burnett ran for it. He dived.
And — he missed it. The throw was too far.
In the film room, according to Helton, Darnold said, “Man!” and added that he should’ve had the touchdown.
"You look at Sam and you see that and you say he's hit that so many times, the one time he doesn't, 'What's wrong?' ” Helton said a day later after practice. “And with a normal person, I still don't know if they make that throw.”
Helton smiled and shrugged. “Sometimes you hit 'em, sometimes you don't,” he said.
Darnold made accurate throws like that so consistently last season that he is now graded on his own, different curve. By those standards, Darnold has experienced a drop-off in two significant areas in this season’s four games: touchdowns (nine) and interceptions (seven).
Experts say USC's Darnold and UCLA's Rosen are very different quarterbacks, but both have moxie to make it in the NFL
|Sam Farmer
They reside on opposite sides of a storied college rivalry, with vastly different personalities and different ways of getting their jobs done.
But quarterbacks Sam Darnold of USC and Josh Rosen of UCLA could wind up in same place next spring — at or near the top of the NFL draft.
Just how much a dazzling new quarterback can mean to a franchise is on display this weekend as this city’s two NFL teams enter Week 4. The Rams are at Dallas, and the Chargers play host to Philadelphia. Three of the four starting quarterbacks in those games were products of the 2016 draft: Jared Goff of the Rams, Carson Wentz of the Eagles, and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys. Each has provided his team with varying degrees of hope.
Meanwhile, Rosen, a junior, and Darnold, a redshirt sophomore, could be on the verge of history. Only once in the past 50 years have quarterbacks from both schools been selected in the same draft — in 1989, UCLA’s Troy Aikman was taken No. 1 overall by Dallas, and USC’s Rodney Peete went in the sixth round to Detroit.
Should they decide to leave school early, Darnold and Rosen would be in the conversation as the top pick in the draft.
To get a better feel for how these quarterbacks might do in taking the step to the NFL, four professional observers who have a keen grasp of the topic gave their views...
How USC and Washington state matchup
|Zach Helfand
No. 5 USC (4-0) vs. No. 16 Washington State (4-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Martin Stadium, Pullman, Wash. TV: ESPN; Radio: 710
Marquee matchup
Quarterback Sam Darnold vs. Washington State’s secondary: Washington State has the nation's 12th-best passing defense, averaging 142.3 yards a game with five interceptions and three touchdowns. Three of four starting quarterbacks haven’t lasted the full game against the Cougars, two because of injury and one because of performance. But none had close to Darnold’s talent.
Getting offensive
USC (492.0 ypg/37.0 ppg): USC is hurting at its skill positions. The Trojans will return starting running back Ronald Jones II from a thigh injury and No. 1 receiver Deontay Burnett is not expected to miss time with a shoulder injury, but Steven Mitchell Jr. is doubtful because of an injured groin. Last week against California, USC’s offense struggled on short yardage: USC converted three of eight opportunities on third and fourth downs of four yards or less. And long yardage too: Darnold completed just one pass longer than 15 yards.
Washington State (504.3 ypg/43.8 ppg): Luke Falk is probably the best quarterback Clancy Pendergast’s defense has seen in his current tenure. Falk has 12,266 yards and 103 touchdowns in his career. This season, he has 14 touchdowns to just one interception and has completed 77% of his passes. He is “about as efficient as there is in the league right now,” USC Coach Clay Helton said. The running game is an afterthought in the “Air Raid” system, averaging just 2.8 yards a carry.
USC will be without starting left tackle Toa Lobendahn
|Zach Helfand
There’s a bit more than an hour to kickoff in Pullman,Wash. and the student section is starting to fill up. Martin Stadium is a cozy little bandbox and sold out all of its 35,117 seats, which is just slightly more than the population of Pullman. It has a reputation for rowdiness, particularly at night.
There’s a significant piece of news for USC today: left tackle Toa Lobendahn did not make the trip. A USC spokesman said he has a lower-body skin infection.
Clayton Johnston is his likely replacement. Johnston split time with Lobendahn for much of training camp.