Golovkin vs. Jacobs Round 3: Jacobs takes another close round

A little more action in the third, but neither fighter has done any damage. Golovkin looks more active through the first minutes of the round. It looks like the fight will see more action soon as both fighters are getting into form.

Jacobs lands a right hook that got the crowd going hear the :20 second mark of the round.

Jacobs' size and height seem to causing GGG problems. Close round to Jacobs.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Jacobs (Jacobs 29-28)