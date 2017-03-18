Politics
Follow all the action from Madison Square Garden live starting at 7 p.m. with the undercard fights.

Golovkin wins unanimous decision and stays undefeated

Golovkin's knockout streak is over, but he stays undefeated with a unanimous decision. 

Two judges had it 115-112 and the third had it 114-113. The L.A. Times card had it 115-112 for Golovkin. 

 

