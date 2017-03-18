Sports Golovkin vs. Jacobs round-by-round live updates: Golovkin stays undefeated with close decision March 18, 2017, 10:01 p.m. Follow all the action from Madison Square Garden live starting at 7 p.m. with the undercard fights. March 18, 2017, 9:57 p.m. Golovkin wins unanimous decision and stays undefeated Golovkin's knockout streak is over, but he stays undefeated with a unanimous decision. Two judges had it 115-112 and the third had it 114-113. The L.A. Times card had it 115-112 for Golovkin. Latest updates Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times