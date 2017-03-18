Golovkin vs. Jacobs live updates

The intrigue around a Gennady Golovkin fight usually has centered on when, not if, the unbeaten middleweight champion would knock out his opponent.
Standing taller and more muscular than Golovkin at Friday’s weigh-in, Brooklyn’s Daniel Jacobs provides the most substantial obstacle yet for the Southland-based Kazakhstan champion. Golovkin needs a victory to advance to a potential mega-fight in September against Canelo Alvarez.
Follow all the action from Madison Square Garden live starting at 7 p.m. with the undercard fights.
Gennady Golovkin faces his biggest challenge yet in Daniel Jacobs
Lance Pugmire
“This is my biggest fight. I understand that. I’m very excited,” Gennady Golovkin told reporters in his final interview session. “My last fights [knockouts of Kell Brook and Dominic Wade] were not the toughest. This is Madison Square, pay-per-view, New York … first class.
“Daniel looks good, and I hope he’s the best prepared. Other boxers — everybody — has helped him. It’s more dangerous, more serious this time.”