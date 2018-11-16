European trio finds ideal landing spot with unbeaten College of the Canyons football team

All three freshmen found their way to Santa Clarita through email, first writing the school, then following up with a highlight video. Weinzierl and Guk learned about Canyons through Europe’s Elites, a group started in 2016 to showcase continental players for U.S. colleges and one with deep ties to Canyons: It was founded by Evan Harrington, a former all-state linebacker at the school, and last year hired David Padilla, a former Valencia High and Canyons player, as its strength and conditioning coach.