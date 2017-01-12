Chargers can learn from the Angels and L.A.'s Wrigley Field

When the Los Angeles Angels expansion franchise began in 1961, they played their home games at Wrigley Field, a 20,000-seat bandbox surrounded by homes at Avalon Boulevard and 42nd Place in South L.A.

Dodger Stadium was not yet ready. The Coliseum already had two tenants. And so little Wrigley Field was one-quarter full for the Angels’ third game there. The stadium was not quite one-half full for the Angels’ last game there.

In 2017, the Los Angeles Chargers will face a similar situation when they play their home games at the roughly 30,000-seat StubHub Center, at Avalon Boulevard and Victoria Street, 10 miles south of where Wrigley Field once stood.

After 1961, the Angels moved to the new Dodger Stadium and became their rivals’ tenants. Only after four more seasons did Anaheim Stadium open and the club’s move south to a stadium of its own occur. Only after another decade did they draw formidable crowds: 1978 was the first season they counted even half as many fans through the turnstiles as the 3 million they’ve claimed for 14 consecutive seasons now.

And it took until 2002 for the expansion franchise to win its first playoff series. The Angels won more playoff series that year — three, while winning a World Series — than in the rest of their history to date.

As the Angels learned, it takes enormous time to build an audience and win while new in this city. The Chargers have opted to test their findings.