The Villanova Wildcats closed the first half with a 23-7 run to open up a 37-28 lead against the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA Basketball National Championship game.
The Wolverines used the hot hand of Mo Wagner to sprint out to an early lead, but the top-seeded Wildcats got 18 points from Big East Sixth Man of the Year Donte DiVincenzo to inch closer to the title.
DiVicenzo made seven of his 10 shots, including three of four from the three-point line to lead all scores.
After the second NBA-range three-pointer fell through the net in less than a minute, Donte DiVincenzo bounded back on defense with pep in his step but no emotion on his face.
The reserve guard finally marinated in the moment when a timeout was called and he earned not one but two chest bumps from teammates. He thrust an arm into the air, pointing toward the vast Villanova cheering section behind the team bench.
“Di-Vin-Cen-zo!” the Wildcats fans roared inside the Alamodome. “Di-Vin-Cen-zo!”
The Wolverines started off with some hot shooting that staked them to an early lead. They continue to attack the basketball and at the 12:00-minute TV timeout they hold a four point lead 18-14.
Both offenses have been red hot with Michigan shooting at 63.6% (7-11) while the Wildcats are at 50% (6-12).
Mo Wagner leads all scorers with nine points.