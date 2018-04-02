March Madness ends tonight with the basketball National Championship game between Villanova and Michigan. Tip-off is at 6:20 p.m. and follow the LA Times team from San Antonio for updates and analysis throughout the game.
Michigan coach John Beilein compared Villanova to the NBA's Golden State Warriors because of the Wildcats' bevy of players with versatile skill sets.
Villanova leads the nation in scoring (86.6 points per game) and has made a record 454 three-point baskets, including a Final Four-record 18 on Saturday in a victory over Kansas in a national semifinal game.
The Wildcats rely heavily on point guard Jalen Brunson but are also extremely balanced, with six players averaging double figures in scoring. Michigan's first trip to the national title game since 2013 has been keyed by a smothering defense that often sparks a less reliable offense.
The Wolverines are seeking their first national championship since 1989. A victory over Michigan would give Villanova its second national title in three years after prevailing over North Carolina in 2016.
Villanova is the favorite thanks to three-point shooting
|Ben Bolch
SAN ANTONIO—The first net cut down Monday night will be the one closest to the Michigan bench inside the Alamodome.
It’s just a bit of protocol predetermined by NCAA officials, but Wolverines fans can hope it’s a good omen for their upset bid in the national championship game.
Villanova is a 6½-point favorite widely expected to win a second NCAA tournament title in three years without the need for a buzzer-beating three-pointer to match the one that Kris Jenkins made against North Carolina in 2016.
The Wildcats take and make so many three-pointers that their games can feel ilke a two-hour shootaround. The only difference is that there’s another team trying and often failing to stop them.
Villanova has set new records for three-pointers in a Final Four game (18), an NCAA tournament (66) and a season by an NCAA Division I team (454).
But Michigan has the better defense and the longer winning streak in his favor; the Wolverines have won 14 consecutive games, last losing to Northwestern on Feb. 6.
No matter what happens Monday, the last team to beat Michigan this season will be the Wildcats.