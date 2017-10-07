After a stirring 9-5 win over Arizona in Game 1 on Friday, the Dodgers will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National League division series tonight when they take on the Diamondbacks in Game 2 at 6 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
Here you will get pregame and in-game updates from our Times crew of reporters. From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.
Rich Hill urges Dodgers to bring the passion
|Pedro Moura
Twenty-four hours before Friday’s first pitch of the National League division series, there was a team meeting around the Dodger Stadium pitcher's mound. All the Dodgers wore official gear, except for Clayton Kershaw, who stood in the back in baggy basketball shorts and a T-shirt.
After manager Dave Roberts spoke, he turned over the floor to left-hander Rich Hill, at 37 the oldest active Dodger. Typical of Hill, he implored his teammates to exert every bit of energy they had within them.
“Go out there and bring that intensity, bring the passion, bring that aggressive attitude,” Hill said he told the Dodgers. “So when you look back years from now, we're going to not look at it in regret, but look at it as, ‘I did everything that I could to succeed.’
“Again, whether we look back at the end of the day and we can call ourselves world champions or we go home knowing that you did everything that you could as an individual to succeed, that's really it.”
Fearlessness was a key for Clayton Kershaw, who wasn't himself in Game 1
|Dylan Hernandez
By themselves, the home runs could be viewed as an aberration. In the context of the last month, they are a clear sign of trouble.
Clayton Kershaw isn’t himself.
Kershaw became the first pitcher in Dodgers history to serve up four home runs in a postseason game, doing so Friday night in the opening game of a National League division series.
“I gave up too many home runs, obviously,” he said.
To be fair, the Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5. Kershaw did enough to win.
He pitched 6 1/3 innings and departed with a three-run lead. He struck out seven. He threw 100 pitches, the overwhelming majority of them fastballs.
He also walked three batters.
And then there were the home runs. The solo blast by A.J. Pollock in the third inning. Another by J.D. Martinez in the sixth.
And the back-to-back home runs by Ketel Marte and Jeff Mathis in the seventh.
“I didn’t have much left,” Kershaw acknowledged. “Obviously, a frustrating way to end it.”
Game 1 win felt like old times for Dodgers
|Bill Plaschke
Vin was waving to the crowd again. Newk was whipping one across the plate again.
The ageless Sandy Koufax was in the box seats, the new Sandy Koufax was on the mound, and the once-brilliant Dodgers were those Dodgers again.
Welcome back, summer. Welcome home, hardball.
On an early October night that appropriately felt like a warm July afternoon, the Dodgers began their long-awaited postseason Friday with a raucous, rollicking flashback.
Remember when everyone thought they could be the best team in baseball history? Before everyone thought they were the worst team in baseball history? Well, after a few hours of brilliant hitting, sturdy pitching and serious snake crushing, everyone can feel free to jump back on the belief wagon.
To be more precise, the Dodgers opened the first round of the playoffs by punching the Arizona Diamondbacks right between their wide eyes in a 9-5 victory in front of a full house at Dodger Stadium.