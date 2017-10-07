Rich Hill finished the regular season with a 12-8 record and a 3.32 earned-run average. He will start Game 2 in the National League division series.

Twenty-four hours before Friday’s first pitch of the National League division series, there was a team meeting around the Dodger Stadium pitcher's mound. All the Dodgers wore official gear, except for Clayton Kershaw, who stood in the back in baggy basketball shorts and a T-shirt.

After manager Dave Roberts spoke, he turned over the floor to left-hander Rich Hill, at 37 the oldest active Dodger. Typical of Hill, he implored his teammates to exert every bit of energy they had within them.

“Go out there and bring that intensity, bring the passion, bring that aggressive attitude,” Hill said he told the Dodgers. “So when you look back years from now, we're going to not look at it in regret, but look at it as, ‘I did everything that I could to succeed.’

“Again, whether we look back at the end of the day and we can call ourselves world champions or we go home knowing that you did everything that you could as an individual to succeed, that's really it.”