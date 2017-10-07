NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt launches a two-run homer in the first to give Arizona the early lead.
Here you will get pregame and in-game updates from our Times crew of reporters. From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.
Arizona doesn't score in top of second, still 2-0 Diamondbacks
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the second: Jake Lamb beat out a grounder to first when Hill was slow to cover.
Ketel Marte flied to left. Robbie Ray sacrificed Lamb to second.
David Peralta grounded up the middle, the ball deflecting off of Hill right to Seager, who threw Peralta out at first.
The umpire has a small strike zone tonight, making Hill's job even tougher.