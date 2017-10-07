Logan Forsythe's run-scoring single, Austin Barnes' two-run double and Yasiel Puig's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth gave the Dodgers a 7-2 lead.
Arizona goes down quietly in top of sixth, Dodgers lead, 7-2
|Houston Mitchell
Granderson stays in the game in left field.
J.D. Martinez struck out swinging.
That's it for Maeda, who looked awesome out there. I'd keep him in the bullpen the rest of the postseason. Tony Watson now pitching.
Daniel Descalso grounded to first.
Chris Iannetta flied to right-center, Puig made a nice running catch.