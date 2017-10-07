NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt launches a two-run homer in the first to give Arizona the early lead.
Here you will get pregame and in-game updates from our Times crew of reporters. From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.
Arizona goes down quietly in top of the fourth
Top of the fourth: Jake Lamb popped to medium right. Logan Forsythe, already playing near there with the shift on, made the catch.
Kenta Maeda is warming up in the bullpen.
Ketel Marte struck out on a nasty curve. Dennis Eckersley, analyzing the game for TBS, is a big fan of Hill.
Robbie Ray struck out looking. First three up, three down inning for Hill.