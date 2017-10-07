Arizona goes down quietly in top of the fourth

Top of the fourth: Jake Lamb popped to medium right. Logan Forsythe, already playing near there with the shift on, made the catch.

Kenta Maeda is warming up in the bullpen.

Ketel Marte struck out on a nasty curve. Dennis Eckersley, analyzing the game for TBS, is a big fan of Hill.

Robbie Ray struck out looking. First three up, three down inning for Hill.