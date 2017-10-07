Arizona goes scoreless in top of third, leads 2-1

Rich Hill recoils after forcing Dbacks Chris Iannetta to ground out to end the inning.

A.J. Pollock led off the third and grounded to Hill, who tagged Pollock running up the line.

Paul Goldschmidt walked, as again plate umpire Phil Cuzzi seems unfamiliar with a normal strike zone.

J.D. Martinez singled to right, Goldschmidt stopping at second. Joe Simpson on TBS said he should have challenged Yasiel Puig's arm because he has a tendency to throw it away. Joe Simpson doesn't know what he is talking about.

Daniel Descalso struck out looking. Chris Iannetta grounded to first.