Brandon Drury's homer pulls Arizona within 7-5

Tony Watson is still on the mound for the Dodgers as the seventh inning begins.

Jake Lamb singles to center, ending a steak of 10 batters in a row retired by the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte singled to left.

Please don't have Pedro Baez warming up in the bullpen. Please don't have Pedro Baez warming up in the bullpen.

Whew. Dave Roberts brings in Brandon Morrow and Andre Ethier replaces Curtis Granderson in left. Ethier gets a nice ovation from the crowd.

Brandon Drury hit a pinch-hit three-run homer on the first pitch. 7-5 Dodgers. It's the first homer Morrow has given up all season.

David Peralta flied to left.

A.J. Pollock struck out swinging.

Paul Goldschmidt flied to center.

See, Morrow just wanted to set up a save situation for Kenley Jansen.