Kenley Jansen gets a five-out save and Logan Forsythe has three hits and scores three runs. Game 3 is Monday at 6 p.m. PT in Phoenix, Yu Darvish vs. Zack Greinke
Dodgers defeat Arizona 8-5 to take 2-0 lead in NLDS
|Houston Mitchell
Ketel Marte popped to short.
Gregor Blanco, batting for Archie Bradley, struck out swinging.
David Peralta grounded to third. Five-out save for Kenley Jansen. Dodgers win 8-5.
Game 3 is Monday in Arizona at 6 p.m. PDT on TBS. Yu Darvish vs. Zack Greinke.