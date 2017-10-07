CALIFORNIA
Listen to and read Chapter 5 of Dirty John, a Times podcast series
Sports

A 7-2 game suddenly became a nail-biter in the top of the seventh thanks to Drury's three-run shot off of Brandon Morrow.

Here you will get pregame and in-game updates from our Times crew of reporters. From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.

Dodgers maintain 7-2 lead after six innings

Houston Mitchell

Chris Taylor flied to left.

Corey Seager singled to right.

Justin Turner singled to left, Seager to second.

The Dodgers pull off a double steal as Cody Bellinger strikes out, still searching for that elusive home run.

Curtis Granderson struck out swinging.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°