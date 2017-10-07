CALIFORNIA
Kenley Jansen gets a five-out save and Logan Forsythe has three hits and scores three runs. Game 3 is Monday at 6 p.m. PT in Phoenix, Yu Darvish vs. Zack Greinke

Here you will get pregame and in-game updates from our Times crew of reporters. From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.

Dodgers retired in order in eighth

Houston Mitchell

Cody Bellinger struck out looking. 

Kenley Jansen struck out looking, which is fine. Don't want him expending any energy.

Logan Forsythe grounded to second.

Latest updates

