NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt launches a two-run homer in the first to give Arizona the early lead.
Dodgers score, but trail Arizona 2-1 after two
|Houston Mitchell
Enrique Hernandez led off the bottom of the second. He hit a long, long foul ball, then drew a walk.
Ray does not have his best stuff tonight.
Logan Forsythe flied to right.
Austin Barnes walks.
On a 2-0 count, Ray unleashed a wild pitch, moving the runners up a base.
Yasiel Puig grounded to third, scoring Barnes from third. Puig thought he was safe, but he was out.
Rich Hill struck out. But the Dodgers narrowed the gap.