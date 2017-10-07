Dodgers score, but trail Arizona 2-1 after two

Enrique Hernandez led off the bottom of the second. He hit a long, long foul ball, then drew a walk.

Ray does not have his best stuff tonight.

Logan Forsythe flied to right.

Austin Barnes walks.

On a 2-0 count, Ray unleashed a wild pitch, moving the runners up a base.

Yasiel Puig grounded to third, scoring Barnes from third. Puig thought he was safe, but he was out.

Rich Hill struck out. But the Dodgers narrowed the gap.