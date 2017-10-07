Dodgers take 8-5 lead in bottom of the seventh

Archie Bradley now pitching for Arizona, and he immediately gives up a leadoff single to Logan Forsythe in the bottom of the seventh.

Austin Barnes struck out looking.

Yasiel Puig hit a grounder down the third-base line. Jake Lamb made a nice play to stop it but had no play. Runners on first and second, one out.

Andre Ethier walked, loading the bases.

Chris Taylor grounded sharply to short, right between the legs of Ketel Marte. 8-5 Dodgers.

Corey Seager strikes out and Justin Turner popped to third to leave the bases loaded. Dodgers wasted a big opportunity there.