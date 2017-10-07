Logan Forsythe's single, Austin Barnes' double, Yasiel Puig's single gives Dodgers a 7-2 lead

Yasiel Puig celebrates after he singled to center, driving in a run.

Justin Turner was hit by a pitch to start the fifth.

Cody Bellinger, still trying to hit a home run every pitch, hit a slow roller to second, forcing Turner.

Jimmie Sherfy will replace Robbie Ray, who gave up four hits and four walks in 4.1 innings.

With the right-handed Sherfy in, that means Curtis Granderson bats for Enrique Hernandez.

Miracle of miracles, Granderson singled to right. Bellinger raced to third and Granderson hustled to second on the throw.

Logan Forsythe singled to left, 4-2 Dodgers.

Austin Barnes doubled, scoring both runners. 6-2 Dodgers.

That's it for Sherfy as Jorge de la Rosa replaces him. The Diamondbacks may want to consider not using Sherfy again in the playoffs.

Yasiel Puig singled to center, scoring Barnes, who had stolen third.

Puig was caught stealing and Kenta Maeda popped to second to end the inning. The Dodgers look like the team that went 81-24.