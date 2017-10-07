After a stirring 9-5 win over Arizona in Game 1 on Friday, the Dodgers will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National League division series tonight when they take on the Diamondbacks in Game 2 at 6 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
Here you will get pregame and in-game updates from our Times crew of reporters. From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.
Torey Lovullo has a Southland connection with Jimmie Sherfy
|Mike Hiserman
Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo is a Southern California guy, born in Santa Monica, raised in the San Fernando Valley where he attended Montclair Prep, and played in college at UCLA.
And he had a very Southern California moment Friday toward the end of Game 1 in the National League division series.
When pinch-hitter Austin Barnes led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single off left-hander Andrew Chafin, Lovullo went to the mound and called for a different reliever — a 25-year-old right-hander he’s known for a long time.
Jimmie Sherfy came in from the bullpen and Lovullo couldn’t help having a little flashback.
Sherfy and Nick Lovullo, one of the manager’s sons, were teammates at Newbury Park High.
“Here I am handing a ball off to one of my son’s high school teammates that I watched grow up playing baseball,” Lovullo said. “It was a surreal moment for me. I know we made eye contact, and I’ll never forget what that feeling was like.
“It was a proud moment. Almost like a parent is handing the ball off to their own child, and that’s how I view Jimmie.”
Sherfy, who made his major league debut in August, got Chris Taylor on a grounder to first, then served up a triple to Corey Seager and run-scoring single to Justin Turner before striking out Cody Bellinger and getting Yasiel Puig on a fly ball to left.