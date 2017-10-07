Torey Lovullo has a Southland connection with Jimmie Sherfy

Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo is a Southern California guy, born in Santa Monica, raised in the San Fernando Valley where he attended Montclair Prep, and played in college at UCLA.

And he had a very Southern California moment Friday toward the end of Game 1 in the National League division series.

When pinch-hitter Austin Barnes led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single off left-hander Andrew Chafin, Lovullo went to the mound and called for a different reliever — a 25-year-old right-hander he’s known for a long time.

Jimmie Sherfy came in from the bullpen and Lovullo couldn’t help having a little flashback.

Sherfy and Nick Lovullo, one of the manager’s sons, were teammates at Newbury Park High.

“Here I am handing a ball off to one of my son’s high school teammates that I watched grow up playing baseball,” Lovullo said. “It was a surreal moment for me. I know we made eye contact, and I’ll never forget what that feeling was like.

“It was a proud moment. Almost like a parent is handing the ball off to their own child, and that’s how I view Jimmie.”

Sherfy, who made his major league debut in August, got Chris Taylor on a grounder to first, then served up a triple to Corey Seager and run-scoring single to Justin Turner before striking out Cody Bellinger and getting Yasiel Puig on a fly ball to left.