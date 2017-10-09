The Dodgers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in the sixth inning. Yu Darvish is still on the mound for the Dodgers and David Hernandez is up in relief for the Diamondbacks.
Arizona starter Zack Greinke was chased in the top of the sixth after a home run by catcher Austin Barnes.
Yu Darvish strikes out the side in fourth inning
|Mike Hiserman
Ketel Marte strikes out looking.
Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Goldschmidt has faced Darvish eight times and has struck out in seven of them.
J.D. Martinez strikes out on a check swing.
Yu Darvish has six strikeouts, and he's thrown only 46 pitches through four innings. Zack Greinke has thrown 88 pitches.