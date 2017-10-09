The Dodgers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in the sixth inning. Yu Darvish is still on the mound for the Dodgers and David Hernandez is up in relief for the Diamondbacks.
Arizona starter Zack Greinke was chased in the top of the sixth after a home run by catcher Austin Barnes.
Descalso homer cuts Dodgers lead to 2-1
|Mike Hiserman
Jake Lamb became Yu Darvish's fourth consecutive strikeout victim.
A.J. Pollock grounds sharply to Justin Turner. (Moral victory.)
Daniel Descalso homers to right on what looks to be a hanging slider. (Real victory.) Dodgers' lead is trimmed to 2-1.
Cody Bellinger lunges into the Dodgers' dugout along the first base line to backhand a foul pop up by Jeff Mathis. Quite a play, and Bellinger is lucky he was going into his own dugout.