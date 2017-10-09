The Dodgers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 in the second inning. Yu Darvish is on the mound for the Dodgers and Zack Greinke for the Diamondbacks.
Darvish off to strong start; Diamondbacks go four out, three down in first
|Mike Hiserman
Yu Darvish struck out David Peralta on three pitches.
Ketel Marte drag bunts for a base hit.
Paul Goldschmidt flew out to center field.
J.D. Martinez broke his bat and hits a ground ball up the middle that Corey Seager makes a nice play to get, then backhands a flip to Chase Utley to force Marte out at second.
After an inning, the Dodgers lead, 1-0.