The Dodgers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in the sixth inning. Yu Darvish is still on the mound for the Dodgers and David Hernandez is up in relief for the Diamondbacks.
Arizona starter Zack Greinke was chased in the top of the sixth after a home run by catcher Austin Barnes.
Darvish looks strong through two shutout innings
|Mike Hiserman
Jake Lamb strikes out on four pitches.
A.J. Pollock pops up to Corey Seager in the infield.
Daniel Descalso takes two balls and Darvish comes back with three consecutive strikes, the last of which Descalso watches go by.