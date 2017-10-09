The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in Phoenix in Game 3 of a National League division series.
The Dodgers will face the winner of the Chicago Cubs-Washington National division series. The Cubs lead the Nationals two games to one.
L.A. will host Game 1 of the seven-game series on Saturday.
Darvish is out but it's Dodgers who are greatly relieved
|Mike Hiserman
Christian Walker, pinch-hitting in the pitcher's spot, was hit by a pitch, the ball striking the bill of his helmet.
Earlier in the bat-bat, Darvish threw a pitch that nearly struck Walker but instead hit the nob of the bat.
The hit batter brought a quick hook from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who removed Darvish even though he was throwing a two-hitter.
Left-hander Tony Cingrani is in for the Dodgers.
David Peralta grounds to Bellinger, who starts a 3-6-3 double play. Nice work by Cingrani.
Quick, too. After getting two outs in two pitches, Cingrani is removed in favor on Brandon Morrow.
Cody Bellinger is having a game. He went far to his right to snag a hard-hit grounder by Ketel Marte, and underhanded the ball to Morrow covering first for the third out.