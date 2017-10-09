Darvish is out but it's Dodgers who are greatly relieved

Christian Walker, pinch-hitting in the pitcher's spot, was hit by a pitch, the ball striking the bill of his helmet.

Earlier in the bat-bat, Darvish threw a pitch that nearly struck Walker but instead hit the nob of the bat.

The hit batter brought a quick hook from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who removed Darvish even though he was throwing a two-hitter.

Left-hander Tony Cingrani is in for the Dodgers.

David Peralta grounds to Bellinger, who starts a 3-6-3 double play. Nice work by Cingrani.

Quick, too. After getting two outs in two pitches, Cingrani is removed in favor on Brandon Morrow.

Cody Bellinger is having a game. He went far to his right to snag a hard-hit grounder by Ketel Marte, and underhanded the ball to Morrow covering first for the third out.