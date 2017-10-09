Arizona manager Torey Lovullo says it's all hands on deck for the Diamondbacks

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said he is willing to use any of his pitchers in relief of starter Zack Greinke in tonight’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Chase Field.

That includes right-handers Taijuan Walker and Zack Godley, who each pitched in Arizona’s Game 1 loss at Dodger Stadium. If the Diamondbacks do not beat the Dodgers tonight, their season is over, so Lovullo's hand is forced.

“Everybody's available today,” Lovullo said. “Everybody. We've got three Wild Card Games in a row, and that's how we're looking at it. There's going to be no situation where we can play baseball tomorrow if we don't win today.

“So, we're going to leave it wide open and tee it up as high as we possibly can, and let it rip.”

The Diamondbacks have left-hander Patrick Corbin slotted to start tomorrow. Because they don’t have another pitcher who could take that spot, Corbin would likely pitch only in an emergency tonight. He said he was prepared to do so in Games 1 and 2.