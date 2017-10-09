The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in Phoenix in Game 3 of a National League division series.
The Dodgers will face the winner of the Chicago Cubs-Washington National division series. The Cubs lead the Nationals two games to one.
L.A. will host Game 1 of the seven-game series on Saturday.
Dodgers go quietly in eighth; still lead, 3-1
|Mike Hiserman
Enrique Hernandez grounded out to shortstop.
Chase Utley grounded out to second base.
Logan Forsythe, pinch hitting in the pitcher's spot, grounded out to third base.