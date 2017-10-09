Sports
Live updates: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game 3
The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in Phoenix in Game 3 of a National League division series.

The Dodgers will face the winner of the Chicago Cubs-Washington National division series. The Cubs lead the Nationals two games to one.

L.A. will host Game 1 of the seven-game series on Saturday.

Dodgers go quietly in eighth; still lead, 3-1

Mike Hiserman

Enrique Hernandez grounded out to shortstop.

Chase Utley grounded out to second base.

Logan Forsythe, pinch hitting in the pitcher's spot, grounded out to third base.

Latest updates

