Taylor's lead-off double allows Dodgers to strike first

Chris Taylor took a big hack at Zack Grienke's first pitch, took three consecutive balls, then took a strike and then crushed a breaking ball into the left-field corner for a double.

Corey Seager also took Greinke to a full count, fouled off a sixth pitch and then took ball four. In this career, Seager has six hits and six walks in 17 plate appearances against Greinke.

Justin Turner, behind on the count after a outside fastball was called a strike, lofted a fly ball to right-center field, deep enough to move Taylor to third base.

Cody Bellinger topped a ball that Paul Goldschmidt took right at the first-base bag, so he took the out there as Chris Taylor scored. Seager advanced to second, and there are two outs.

Another full count -- plus -- for Greinke, this time against Yasiel Puig, who fouled off several pitches before lining Greinke's 29th pitch of the inning right at AJ Pollock in center field.

Dodgers lead, 1-0. Diamonbacks coming to bat against Yu Darvish.