Maeda sets Diamondbacks down in order; Dodgers are three outs away

Kenta Maeda, who was dominant in his Game 2 appearance, is now pitching for the Dodgers.

Maeda struck out A.J. Pollock in that Saturday game, and he strikes him out leading off this inning.

With Tony Watson and Kenley Jansen up in the bullpen, Maeda is left in to face left-handed-hitting Daniel Descalso, who homered in his last at-bat.

Descalso grounds out to Justin Turner, who is swung around toward shortstop, makes a nice play going to his right and throwing across his body.

Pinch hitter Chris Iannetta strikes out swinging. Three outs away.