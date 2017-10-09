The Dodgers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in the sixth inning. Yu Darvish is still on the mound for the Dodgers and David Hernandez is up in relief for the Diamondbacks.
Arizona starter Zack Greinke was chased in the top of the sixth after a home run by catcher Austin Barnes.
Bellinger homers; Dodgers lead 2-0
|Mike Hiserman
Corey Seager flies out to the warning track in left field.
Justin Turner strikes out looking.
Cody Bellinger homers to left, breaking out of a mini-slump in a big way. Dodgers lead, 2-0.
Bellinger was 2 for 12 with six strikeouts before that home run. He is now the youngest Dodger to ever hit a home run in a playoff game. At 22 years and 88 days old, he broke the record set last October by Corey Seager (22 years, 163 days).
Yasiel Puig strikes out swinging.