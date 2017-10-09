The Dodgers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 in the second inning. Yu Darvish is on the mound for the Dodgers and Zack Greinke for the Diamondbacks.
Join us here for inning-by-inning updates as we bring you all the details before and during the game from Times reporters Andy McCullough, Dylan Hernandez, Pedro Moura and Bill Plaschke.
Greinke needs 54 pitches to get through two innings
|Mike Hiserman
Another full count for Zack Greinke starting off the second, this time to Austin Barnes, who ends up flying out to center field.
Curtis Granderson flys to left field. A minute later, manager Dave Roberts can be seen giving Granderson what appears to be a pep talk in the dugout.
You won't believe this, but Chase Utley worked a full count and then took a walk. Utley made his first start of the series tonight.
Yu Darish struck out, but it took six pitches to do it. Greinke has made 54 pitches in two innings.