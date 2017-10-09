The Dodgers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in the sixth inning. Yu Darvish is still on the mound for the Dodgers and David Hernandez is up in relief for the Diamondbacks.
Arizona starter Zack Greinke was chased in the top of the sixth after a home run by catcher Austin Barnes.
Dodgers can't knock Greinke off the tightrope he's walking
|Mike Hiserman
Curtis Granderson strikes out. Yes, again.
Chase Utley works a five-pitch walk. Greinke has thrown 80 pitches. Yu Darvish has thrown 30.
Darvish bunts to Paul Goldschmidt, who has thoughts of throwing to second and trying to get a force, but instead gets the out at first.
Chris Taylor flies to right. Greinke has not pitched past the fourth inning in his last three outings. We'll see if he does tonight.