Dodgers strike back with home run by Austin Barnes

It didn't take the Dodgers long to get back the run from Descalso's homer.

Austin Barnes cracked Zack Greinke's second pitch of the inning -- and 105th of the game -- over the left field fence.

The Dodgers lead is 3-1 and Greinke's night is through.

Left-hander Jorge De La Rosa is on to pitch for the Diamondbacks.

Enrique Hernandez, pinch hitting for Curtis Granderson, greets De La Rosa with a double to right-center field.

Chase Utley, ever the professional, moves Hernandez to third with a ground ball to the right side. It won't show up as a sacrifice in the boxscore, but it gets the job done.

Former Angel David Hernandez is now on to pitch for the Diamondbacks.

Yu Darvish bounces out to third.

Chris Taylor strikes out looking.