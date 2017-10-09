Yu Darvish's Dodger career starts tonight

And so it finally starts, Yu Darvish’s career with the Dodgers.

Darvish has pitched nine games for his new team, but the truth is that none of them really counted.

There was never any pretense otherwise. From the moment the Japanese right-hander was acquired at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, he knew he was here to pitch in October. Specifically, he was here to pitch in October in the kind of game he will pitch Monday night at Chase Field opposite Zack Greinke in Game 3 of the National League division series, which the Dodgers lead 2-0.

Darvish will be called on to close out the best-of-five series, but his responsibilities extend beyond the upcoming game. As the team’s greatest X-factor, his performance could determine how this postseason plays out for the Dodgers. If he can be their second frontline pitcher alongside Clayton Kershaw, he can move the Dodgers within arm’s reach of their first World Series in 29 years.