Andy Ashby plays with the Dodgers in 2002. (Bill Kostroun / Associated Press)

Being in Dodger Stadium for opening day always brings back the memory of what may be the best malaprop I’ve heard in three decades of covering baseball.

It was 2002, my first year on the Dodgers beat after covering the Angels for seven years, and the Dodgers, despite the efforts of a scrappy new leadoff hitter named Dave Roberts, lost to the San Francisco Giants, 9-2.

Dodgers ace Kevin Brown was rocked for five runs and five hits in the second inning, including a three-run, opposite-field home run by Barry Bonds that traveled halfway up the left-field pavilion.