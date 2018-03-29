Randy and Andrea Marino (Hailey Branson-Potts / Los Angeles Times)

Andrea and Randy Marino of Pico Rivera would rather be nowhere else than opening day at Dodger Stadium — even after last year’s soul-crushing loss in Game 7 of the World Series.

In a nod to the Christian Holy Week, Andrea wore a Dodger blue T-shirt with a cross and Jesus’ crown of thorns and the words, “God First, Family Second, Then Dodgers Baseball.”

The married couple grabbed chili replenish and carne asada burritos in Pico Rivera and rushed to Dodger Stadium, chowing down as they sat in the queue of cars to be some of the first people into the parking lot.