Top of first: In what seemed like a nod to the 30-year anniversary of the Dodgers’ last World Series championship, Clayton Kershaw’s first pitch of the game against the Giants was an 88-mph fastball, taken for a strike by Austin Jackson.
Four pitches later, Jackson lined a single to left field, and Joe Panik followed with a single to right, putting runners on first and second with no outs. But Kershaw escaped the jam by getting Andrew McCutchen to ground into a 6-4-3 double play and striking out cleanup batter Buster Posey swinging at an 89-mph slider. Dodgers 0, Giants 0
Los Angeles Times sports columnists Andy McCullough and Bill Plaschke discuss Dodgers opening day and their big predictions for the 2018 season.
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will make his eighth consecutive opening-day start for the Dodgers on Thursday. The left-hander has posted a 5-0 record and 0.99 ERA (five earned runs in 45 2/3 innings), the second-lowest ERA in a minimum of five opening-day starts since 1920.
Rick Mahler had an 0.92 ERA in five opening-day starts. Right behind Kershaw is Hall of Fame right-hander Bob Feller, who had a 1.21 ERA on opening day.
Kershaw’s eight opening-day starts are now the most all-time in franchise history, one more than Don Sutton, who started seven consecutive season-openers from 1972 to 1978, and Don Drysdale.
Connie Zarate and her friend Noemi Luis were among the first fans through the gates on Thursday afternoon for opening day.
The two friends, both from Inglewood, came full of hope.
“It’s a new season,” Luis said. “It’s a clean slate.”
The San Francisco Giants, who lost their top two starting pitchers — Madison Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija — to injuries this spring, will open the season without their closer.
Mark Melancon, a four-time All-Star with a 2.72 ERA and 179 saves in nine major league seasons, was placed on the disabled list because of a right-elbow flexor strain just hours before Thursday’s season opener in Dodger Stadium.
Manager Bruce Bochy said right-hander Hunter Strickland, who did not allow a run in 7 1/3 spring innings, will serve as closer with Sam Dyson, left-hander Tony Watson, a former Dodger, and Cory Gearrin slotting into setup roles.