Top of first : In what seemed like a nod to the 30-year anniversary of the Dodgers’ last World Series championship, Clayton Kershaw’s first pitch of the game against the Giants was an 88-mph fastball, taken for a strike by Austin Jackson.

Four pitches later, Jackson lined a single to left field, and Joe Panik followed with a single to right, putting runners on first and second with no outs. But Kershaw escaped the jam by getting Andrew McCutchen to ground into a 6-4-3 double play and striking out cleanup batter Buster Posey swinging at an 89-mph slider. Dodgers 0, Giants 0