Bottom of ninth: The Dodgers’ streak of seven straight opening-day wins came to an end with Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Dodger Stadium.
Down to their final three outs, Matt Kemp led off the ninth inning with a ground-ball single to center off fill-in closer Hunter Strickland, who replaced the injured Mark Melancon. Austin Barnes came on to run for Kemp, and Yasmani Grandal struck out swinging at a 1-and-2 curveball.
Logan Forsythe hit a towering popup into foul territory. Catcher Buster Posey called for the ball near the Dodgers third-base dugout, but third baseman Evan Longoria called off Posey and made a basket catch for the second out.
Top of ninth: Dodgers left-hander Tony Cingrani retired the side in order, striking out Brandon Belt and getting Brandon Crawford to fly to left and pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval to ground to short. Matt Kemp, Yasmani Grandal and Logan Forsythe are due up against Giants closer Hunter Strickland in the bottom of the ninth. Giants 1, Dodgers 0
Bottom of eighth: Giants left-hander Tony Watson, whom the Dodgers did not attempt to retain in free agency last winter, struck out Corey Seager swinging and Yasiel Puig looking to start the inning.
Enrique Hernandez drew a two-out walk, but Watson struck out Cody Bellinger swinging with a 91-mph sinking fastball. We’re on to the ninth with the Dodgers trailing 1-0.
Top of eighth: Dodgers reliever Josh Fields retired the side in order, getting Buster Posey to ground to third, striking out Evan Longoria and getting Hunter Pence to ground to second. The Dodgers trail 1-0 and are down to their last six outs. Former Dodgers left-hander Tony Watson will pitch the bottom of the eighth for the Giants.
Bottom of seventh: Matt Kemp flied out to left field on reliever Cory Gearrin’s first pitch of the inning before Yasmani Grandal hit a first-pitch single to center, the Dodgers’ fourth hit of game.
Logan Forsythe hit a lazy fly ball to right for the second out, and pinch-hitter Chase Utley ripped a single to right-center field that sent Grandal to third with two outs.
Utley stole second to put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. With most of the Dodger Stadium crowd on its feet and the decibel level rising, Chris Taylor took a full-count slider that was right down the middle for strike three, and the rally fizzled.
Top of seventh: Dodgers reliever J.T. Chargois retired the side in order with some help of second baseman Enrique Hernandez, who made a nice back-hand stop of Joe Panik’s one-hop shot toward the middle and threw to first for the second out. Andrew McCutchen struck out on three pitches for the third out. Giants 1, Dodgers 0.
Bottom of sixth: Giants left-hander Josh Osich replaced starter Ty Blach and got two quick outs, retiring Corey Seager on a fly ball to deep center and striking out Yasiel Puig swinging. Enrique Hernandez walked on a full-count pitch in the dirt and took second on a wild pitch, but Cody Bellinger struck out swinging on 91-mph cut-fastball.
Blach gave up three hits in five scoreless innings, striking out three and walking three. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw was replaced by right-hander J.T. Chargois to start the seventh.
Top of sixth: Brandon Crawford lined a two-out single to left-center, but Clayton Kershaw got pinch-hitter Gorkys Hernandez to ground back to the mound, ending the inning. Kershaw’s pitch count hit 91, and with Josh Fields and J.T. Chargois warming in the Dodgers bullpen, the Dodgers ace might be done for the day.
Bottom of fifth: A one-out walk to Yasmani Grandal and Logan Forsythe’s fielder’s-choice grounder left Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts with his first difficult decision of the season.
With the Dodgers trailing, 1-0, and two outs, does Roberts remove his ace, Clayton Kershaw, for a pinch-hitter with Kershaw’s pitch count at 81? Roberts stuck with Kershaw, who rewarded his manager’s faith by lining a sharp single to left-center field for his second hit of the day.
That put two on with two out, but the rally died when Chris Taylor grounded sharply to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who initially bobbled the ball but had plenty of time to force Kershaw at second to end the inning. Giants 1, Dodgers 0.