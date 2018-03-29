The San Francisco Giants, who lost their top two starting pitchers — Madison Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija — to injuries this spring, will open the season without their closer.
Mark Melancon, a four-time All-Star with a 2.72 ERA and 179 saves in nine major league seasons, was placed on the disabled list because of a right-elbow flexor strain just hours before Thursday’s season opener in Dodger Stadium.
Manager Bruce Bochy said right-hander Hunter Strickland, who did not allow a run in 7 1/3 spring innings, will serve as closer with Sam Dyson, left-hander Tony Watson, a former Dodger, and Cory Gearrin slotting into setup roles.
As fans streamed into the Reserve level above left field, a quartet of men in blue Dodgers hats — playing a tuba, clarinet, trumpet and banjo — played chipper tunes and, of course, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
Marlene Uva, 68, smiled at them and looked around at the gleeful crowd in their jerseys and blue T-shirts and World Series hats on this sunny afternoon.
“It’s like the Kentucky Derby of baseball,” she said. “Everyone’s all dressed up.”
Being in Dodger Stadium for opening day always brings back the memory of what may be the best malaprop I’ve heard in three decades of covering baseball.
It was 2002, my first year on the Dodgers beat after covering the Angels for seven years, and the Dodgers, despite the efforts of a scrappy new leadoff hitter named Dave Roberts, lost to the San Francisco Giants, 9-2.
Dodgers ace Kevin Brown was rocked for five runs and five hits in the second inning, including a three-run, opposite-field home run by Barry Bonds that traveled halfway up the left-field pavilion.
Andrea and Randy Marino of Pico Rivera would rather be nowhere else than opening day at Dodger Stadium — even after last year’s soul-crushing loss in Game 7 of the World Series.
In a nod to the Christian Holy Week, Andrea wore a Dodger blue T-shirt with a cross and Jesus’ crown of thorns and the words, “God First, Family Second, Then Dodgers Baseball.”
The married couple grabbed chili replenish and carne asada burritos in Pico Rivera and rushed to Dodger Stadium, chowing down as they sat in the queue of cars to be some of the first people into the parking lot.
In one of the final moves in constructing their opening-day roster, the Dodgers optioned outfielder Andrew Toles to triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, clearing a path for outfielder Joc Pederson and utility man Kyle Farmer to occupy the last two spots on the bench.
Toles outperformed Pederson during spring training, but will still open the season in the minors. Toles sat out the majority of the 2017 season after tearing a knee ligament, and some team officials believed he could benefit from playing every day in the minors.
The Dodgers expect to play their season opener as scheduled Thursday after fixing the plumbing problem that resulted in an on-field flood Tuesday.
The team said "issues with the drainage system at Dodger Stadium" had triggered the flooding. A team statement did not specify the issues but said they had been repaired and that officials were "confident that there will be no further issues."
Sandy Koufax was the first pitcher to win multiple Cy Young Awards (1963, ’65 and ’66), as well as the first pitcher to win a Cy Young Award by a unanimous vote (1963, when he went 25-5 with a 1.88 ERA). He also was the first to throw four no-hitters.
In fact, many people will tell you that the greatest pitcher in baseball history was Sandy Koufax on four days’ rest. Second greatest? Sandy Koufax on three days’ rest.