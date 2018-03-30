Bottom of fifth: A one-out walk to Yasmani Grandal and Logan Forsythe’s fielder’s-choice grounder left Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts with his first difficult decision of the season.

With the Dodgers trailing, 1-0, and two outs, does Roberts remove his ace, Clayton Kershaw, for a pinch-hitter with Kershaw’s pitch count at 81? Roberts stuck with Kershaw, who rewarded his manager’s faith by lining a sharp single to left-center field for his second hit of the day.